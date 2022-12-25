NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is awaiting official word on funding for the second phase of its High Ground Bike Preserve trail in Morse Park.
“We have been notified that we were awarded the phase 2 funds, but must wait for the official notification,” City Manager David Kennedy said. “This grant is under strict oversight throughout the process by Missouri DNR (Department of Natural Resources), and they dictate every move in planning and its construction.”
The city began looking for funds to continue the progress made with the first phase and applied through the Missouri DNR Land Water Conservation Fund to finance the next step in expansion of the trails.
The grant totals $157,000, of which the city will match $64,800, and much of that will be in-kind work done by the city.
“The grant is very controlled and reviewed at every stage,” said Richard Leavens, director of development services. “We have the bike course already planned and an engineering group contracted for the work. We just have a few minor things to firm up, like the bridge design over Hickory Creek.”
In the mid-1990s, Morse Park was acquired by the city after much of the land was deemed a flood zone.
Prior to that it was the location of residential homes, businesses and some industrial buildings.
“In the late '90s, the city began using FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grants to purchase sections of the area,” Leavens said. “There was a big effort to try and get the flooding problems out of there. And really the only thing you can put in there are structures that would not be affected by flooding.”
The transformation began with ballfields, followed by soccer fields. As different activities became popular, those would be added to the large expanse of land now under Neosho’s oversight.
“By putting bike trails at the location, we can recover from flooding a lot easier than if we had several pieces of playground equipment," Leavens said.
Today, Morse Park north and south encompass nearly 400 acres.
Kenny Balls, manager of parks and recreation, was involved with the development and at the completion of phase 1 for the Morse Park bike trail system.
“Originally our goal was to get 5 miles of bike trails, and (we) ended up with 6.8 miles in phase 1, and then (will) work toward 10 miles in phase 2,” Balls said.
There was a large push in the beginning by large biking groups, one in Neosho and the one in Joplin.
“It has kind of been a hand-in-hand effort with both bike groups,” Kennedy said. “We jumped ahead (with the trail project) and got ours completed and now they are in the process of getting more developed in Joplin. Everyone envisioned what Northwest Arkansas has done to open up bike and hiking trails and other ways of getting out into nature.”
Bike Neosho
Neosho has two bike clubs, one of which is Bike Neosho, which has been around since 2018.
“I initially made the Facebook page to get people together to go on bike rides,” said Jeff Chase, a member of Bike Neosho. “I have no real connection to the trails or the city of Neosho other than I have petitioned for and volunteered for these trails being built for many years.”
Chase, an avid mountain biker, said he is excited to hear that the city listened to input from bikers to add some more challenging features to the new trail, such as jump lines and launch pads. Combined with the additional miles, bike enthusiasts will be more likely to stay in Neosho after riding to meet up at local establishments.
“That is what we were hearing roughly three years ago, that if we could ever get to that 10-mile mark, then we would be an all-day destination instead of a couple-hour ride,” Kennedy said.
The phase 2 bike trail will adjoin the phase 1 trail on a 23-acre plot on the hilltop with a bridge that will be added over the Hickory Creek. It will feature more aggressive elements, like a jump line and the launch zone, aptly named Cannonball.
“(Bikers) look for something professionally and purposely built for bikes, which have been built to shed water and drain well,” Chase said. “(Additionally), a trail should be challenging enough for a good workout, but also fast and flowy too.”
“A lot of it is adapting to new ideas,” Leavens added. “Something will come at us, and somebody has a new idea, and we shift to look at that possibility.”
The notion that bike trails could add to the community economically is what excites city officials.
“One of our local restaurants, Sam’s Cellar, offers transport to and from the trailhead and then come back onto the square,” Kennedy said.
Resurgence of square
The Neosho square has kept many of the historical structures from days gone by. Fresh faces coming into town to try out the trails has gotten the attention of locals, who have now invested in the square by opening restaurants in those historical buildings.
But it was not always that way.
“It wasn’t like this 25 years ago,” Kennedy said. “It was in pretty bad shape.”
The resurgence of the Neosho square is a welcome sight for city officials, even defying the downturn during the COVID-19 crisis.
“There is a lot out there that we want to do, and we have a long way to go,” Balls said. “I think adding the bike trail has given us a lot of attention downtown.”
“We’ve really seen a change in the square,” Kennedy added. "We always had a few cars parked on the square of an evening, but now you may see five or six cars with bikes on racks parked in front of our downtown restaurants.”
