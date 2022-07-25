NEOSHO, Mo. — An undercover check for selling alcohol to minors conducted by the Neosho Police Department resulted in a violation from the city itself.
The Neosho Golf Course was one of eight businesses that failed the alcohol compliance check conducted on Friday, the police department reported in a release. The other businesses that failed are restaurants Sam's Cellar and El Charro Mexican Restaurant; convenience stores Love's Country Store, Wildcat Corner and Main Stop; grocery store King Food Saver; and VFW Post No. 4142.
Police Chief Jason Baird said citations will be given to the employees who sold to underage people.
The checks are conducted through the use of an underage person who attempts to purchase alcohol without being the legal age of 21. Baird said the minor working undercover uses their actual identification.
"We have some clerks that look at IDs, and still sell," Baird said. "I don't know if they just glance without actually reading."
Selling alcohol to a minor is a punishable misdemeanor offense under both city and state law. Employees who receive citations could receive up to three months in prison, a fine of up to $500 and revocation of any alcohol-selling license to that employee, according to city codes.
The city does not have a law in place that punishes the business. Such a measure was discussed over several meetings in 2019, but the council ultimately rejected it for fear it would prosecute a business too harshly for the error of an employee.
The city later that year authorized alcohol sales at the course via its pro shop, any restaurant or mobile carts at the course.
The Globe has reached out to the city of Neosho for response, and will update this report once that response is received.
Businesses that passed the check include convenience stores Kum and Go (both locations), Yesway, The Corner Store, The Beverage Shoppe, Casey's General Store, Oak Tree Mart and Fresh-Way; grocery stores Walmart, Aldi, Dollar General and Walgreens; and restaurant Spring Street Bar and Grill.
