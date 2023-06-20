NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho National Fish Hatchery will offer a free community concert featuring the Buffalo Creek Incident beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch for the come-and-go picnic concert.
The Buffalo Creek Incident performs traditional mountain music that traces its roots to Ireland and the British Isles.
The concert will take place in the pavilion at the hatchery, 520 Park St.
