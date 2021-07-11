NEOSHO, Mo. — A short stretch of road in Neosho needs a traffic solution, but that solution will not be closure.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday did not approve the first reading of an ordinance that would have closed a block of Broadway Avenue, located in north Neosho between Benham and Sherman avenues. Council member Charles Collinsworth made a motion to approve the ordinance, but it died after it was not seconded by another council member.
The stretch of Broadway that would have been closed is less than 400 feet long and is located in a residential neighborhood with a handful of homes nearby. A railroad line runs parallel to the road on its eastern side.
Mary Hyde, a property owner along Broadway, requested the closure because the road is narrow and has not been maintained, according to documentation from the city. She spoke during a June 15 meeting and talked about people leaving their cars parked on her property while they use a nearby park.
During Tuesday's meeting, however, three neighbors of the property asked for the road to stay open because they use it regularly, they said.
Collinsworth said the road clearly needed some work and that the city should consider a good solution. He also said neighbors being unable to resolve a disagreement about the road complicates finding that solution.
"There's a feud going on, and it's not our job to sort it out," Collinsworth said. "I think something needs to be done. I don't know if it's road closure, but something needs to be done, and it should involve the whole neighborhood, but because of personalities, it can't."
Council member Richard Davidson said during the meeting that he drove out to the road to get a sense of the issue and noted that the road was not wide enough for two lanes of traffic.
The road has not been maintained recently, said Development Services Director Rachel Holcomb. That lack of maintenance was one of the reasons Hyde asked for the closure.
The city's planning and zoning board had recommended closure based on approvals from the city's fire, police and public works departments. Holcomb said planning and zoning board members did not discuss the closure too deeply because they felt that because Hyde's property extended over the length of the road, she was the only one affected by it.
In the June 15 meeting, city staff members acknowledged that signs advertising the planning and zoning hearing were not posted in a timely manner. One of the residents who spoke against the closure said she did not receive a letter about the impending change as well.
Repeating complaints he made during the June 15 meeting, Collinsworth on Tuesday said that neighbors were cheated out of due process.
"If these people were at the planning and zoning hearing, maybe planning and zoning votes the other direction," Collinsworth said.
Though the council rejected the idea for closing the stretch of road, council members did not discuss any plans to improve the road during Tuesday's meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.