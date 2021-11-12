NEOSHO, Mo. — A man being tried for the beating and rape of a woman eight years ago in Neosho accepted a plea offer in midtrial Friday that will send him to prison for five years.
Tomico S. Mims, 46, pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree domestic assault at the start of the second day of his trial in Newton County Circuit Court rather than take his chances with the jury on trial counts of forcible rape and felonious restraint.
Under terms of the plea deal, Mims also pleaded guilty to a felony count of failure to appear at his original trial date in 2015 and will serve concurrent sentences of five years for that conviction and four years for the assault.
Will Lynch, the Newton County prosecutor, who had finished presenting the state’s case against Mims on Wednesday, offered the plea deal to Mims prior to the start of testimony for the defense.
Lynch said he made the offer in light of difficulties the victim had in recalling certain aspects and details of what happened to her eight years ago.
Mims remained a fugitive from justice for about six years since failing to show up for his trial in 2015. He eventually was arrested in Arizona and returned to Missouri to face the charges.
A probable-cause affidavit filed eight years ago states that the woman, who was 28 years old at the time, had been in a relationship with the defendant. On the date in question, July 23, 2013, Mims purportedly told her she was not going to leave his house without having sex with him and proceeded to grab her by her hair and force her into a bedroom, where he allegedly punched her “about the face and head” and threw her to the floor before raping her.
The woman testified Wednesday that she went to Mims’ home to break up with him. She said he asked her to have sex with him and she refused and that he then asked her to take him to another woman’s home and she refused to do that as well.
She said she tried to leave and he dragged her back into the bedroom, held a barbell above her and demanded that she give him one good reason why he should not kill her. She said that she told him the primary reason would be that she had children.
She testified that he then proceeded to rape her.
She testified, according to Lynch, that she had no recollection of having gone to Mims’ home the previous day as she had acknowledged previously in depositions taken in the case.
With the announcement of the plea agreement Friday morning, jurors were dismissed, and Circuit Judge Kevin Selby sentenced Mims to the agreed-upon length of prison terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.