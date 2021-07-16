We've been working hard this week and have a solid slate of news coming at you this weekend.
Up first, you'll hear from reporter Kevin McClintock about a 23-year-old Neosho man who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 since last month. Vincent Simone was not vaccinated, and his mother and wife will tell us a little about him and his battle with the disease.
Your weekly columns about Range Line and Main Street businesses, from Wally Kennedy, and area history, from Bill Caldwell, also are on tap.
A bit later in the weekend, you can expect a story about what's coming up at the Monday night meeting of the Joplin City Council and a profile of the newest camp for youth to hit this area — one that's focused on esports.
Have a good weekend. Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.