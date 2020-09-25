NEOSHO, Mo. — Witnesses told police that a 21-year-old man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Neosho appeared to have stepped out into the roadway directly into the path of the vehicle.
Joel L. Shannon, of Neosho, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead following the 7:48 p.m. accident on Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive, according to the Neosho Police Department.
Police said an investigation of the accident determined that Shannon was in the roadway when he was struck by a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Trae Renner, of the Neosho area.
