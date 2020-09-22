SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Neosho man to more than 15 years in prison Tuesday for receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet.
U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes assessed Benjamin H. Cole a term of 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield. Cole, 39, who has a prior conviction for a sodomy offense with a minor in 2003, had pleaded guilty to the pornography charge Feb. 11.
The judge sentenced Cole as a prior offender, requiring that he remain on supervised release for the remainder of his life once he has completed his prison term and be subject to state and federal sex offender registration statutes.
The child pornography conviction stems from an investigation by Neosho police, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the FBI that began with a series of tips received in 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was served on his residence Aug. 5, 2019, and a cellphone and desktop computer were seized. Images and videos of child pornography were discovered on both devices, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
