NEOSHO, Mo. — One of three defendants in a home-invasion assault near Seneca took a plea deal this week and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Jameson C. Schubert, 28, of Neosho, pleaded guilty Monday in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree assault in a plea deal dismissing a related burglary charge and calling for the six-year term. Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea agreement and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence.
Schubert and two others — Jamie L. Haiar, 27, of Neosho, and Dalton J. Starr, 26, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma — all initially faced charges of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary in the Oct. 9 assault of 57-year-old Dwight Ferguson at his home on Redbud Road.
Schubert is the first of the three co-defendants to enter a plea. The other two have hearings scheduled later this month. The burglary charge against Starr was dismissed at his preliminary hearing in March.
Ferguson suffered an orbital bone fracture and other injuries in the attack and testified at a preliminary hearing this year that he has lingering psychological effects and memory issues stemming from the beating.
Ferguson testified that he answered a knock on the door the day in question. He said he opened the door because he knew Haiar and recognized the voice. But it turned out that she was not alone, and the two men with her just forced their way in when he opened the door, Ferguson told the court.
He said Starr exchanged a few words with a friend of his roommate who had been staying with them for a few days and had formerly dated Starr. After that initial exchange of words, according to Ferguson, Schubert began hitting him and would not stop. He said he heard Starr tell his roommate's friend to show them where "the dope" was and he would tell Schubert to stop beating him.
The woman told them it was the roommate who had the dope and not Ferguson, and she was not home at the time. Starr's attorney asked Ferguson at the hearing earlier this year if his roommate was involved in drugs and he testified she was not involved to his knowledge.
He also denied having sold Haiar any drugs previously or having any proposed drug deal set up on that day.
