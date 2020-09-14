Neosho man waives hearing on charge of first-degree murder

NEOSHO, Mo. — Vernon Thomas waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge of first-degree murder in the March 14 slaying of 37-year-old Wesley Porter.
Thomas, 43, of Neosho, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Christine Rhoades to stand trial. She set his initial appearance in a trial division on Oct. 6.
Thomas is accused of beating Porter to death during an altercation at the victim's home on Route Y after a night of drinking together. He was found dead on the floor of his kitchen with injuries to both his nose and the back of his head. An autopsy determined that he had died of blunt force trauma but did not single out any particular injury as the fatal blow, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
A woman who had passed out from drinking with the two men earlier in the night told sheriff's deputies that she woke up at 12:40 a.m. and found Porter lying on the floor. She was unable to awaken him and noticed he was not breathing. She said she attempted CPR, but stopped and called 911 when blood started coming out his nose.
Deputies and emergency medical technicians who arrived at the address determined that Porter was dead.
The woman told deputies that Thomas was still drinking with Porter when she passed out but was gone when she woke up. A second woman interviewed by investigators reported that Thomas woke her up at her residence at 12:43 a.m. and told her he had been drinking, got mad with a guy and beat him severely, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Thomas purportedly admitted to investigators that he got into an argument with Porter and pushed him down in the kitchen. He told them a kitchen cabinet toppled onto the fallen man. He claimed that he lifted the cabinet off Porter and left the house, according to the affidavit. He told deputies he did not know how Porter wound up dead with injuries to both the front and back of his head.
The cabinet was still tipped over on the floor when deputies arrived, and a deep fryer that apparently spilled when the cabinet toppled did not appear to have slopped any oil on the dead man's shirt, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.