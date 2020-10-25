NEOSHO, Mo. — The novel coronavirus pandemic has shut down many opportunities, but the Neosho-Newton County Library has found that the need for books has increased. Recognizing also the demand for reduced interaction, the library has introduced new features and granted patrons access to a much larger collection.
Carrie Cline, library director, said the library received two CARES Act grants to optimize the library for COVID-19 safe use. Already, the library has applied the grant money to create a new, smoother website that works on mobile devices and a print management system to allow patrons to print unassisted.
From the same grants, the Neosho library is receiving a self-checkout system, both branches will soon have Chromebook computers to lend out to the community, and an updated phone system is expected in mid-November.
“We want to be patron centered,” Cline said. She wants any library advancements to have practical purposes, providing patrons with a better experience.
Cline sees the new catalog database, Evergreen, as the biggest change. She said Evergreen is a statewide network that allows libraries to join together for a larger system of interlibrary lending. According to the Evergreen website, it includes 52 library systems, each with its own branches attached. Newton County’s Neosho and Seneca branches are the most recent addition.
Cline said patrons of any Evergreen library can check out books and other materials from any other branch in the system. State-funded couriers will travel between libraries several times a week, delivering the materials.
“It doesn’t have to be from this area,” Cline said. “They’ll go to the farthest reaches of Missouri.”
To streamline interlibrary lending, Cline said Newton County libraries have had to adjust their check-out rules to match Evergreen’s. The library lowered the limit of books patrons can check out and fines for overdue DVDs will be reinstated in November.
For several years, Cline said, the Newton County library system has wanted to join the Evergreen Consortium, but the acceptance process is slow.
“They only take four libraries a year, and we were scheduled to get it in December,” Cline said. But, she said, the coronavirus set back another library that had planned to join earlier this year. In September, Newton County got a call asking if they could be ready to go online on Oct. 8.
For weeks, Cline said, library staff attended Zoom training sessions in the mornings before the library opened. First, the whole staff received an overview, then supervisors provided more specialized training.
“The new system still has some tricks to it,” said staff member Darian Shultz. She said the changeover has been a learning curve. “I’m hoping in a few weeks it’ll all be understandable.”
Some of the “tricks” have included system hiccups such as overdue charges appearing for no reason on patrons’ accounts. Cline said these issues are inevitable in making such a big change, and that patrons have been patient through the transition.
She said patrons and staff alike are looking forward to the Nov. 2 date, when the newly enlarged interlibrary lending will open. “I think we’re all making lists of what books we want to borrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.