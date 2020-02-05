NEOSHO, Mo. — At first glance, it appears a bridge just east of Neosho sees heavy usage only when games are played at Morse Park's baseball fields.
But a stretch of Coler Street gets enough usage to have city leaders excited about an upgrade.
"You would think that road is normally for people just to get to the parks, but that's not the case at all," City Manager David Kennedy said. "It's a heavily traveled area. People use that road to cut through to Spring Street and get to La-Z-Boy. It's a thoroughfare."
The Newton County Commission and the Neosho City Council are discussing a deal to replace a low-water bridge over Hickory Creek. The two boards are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding this month that would let the county begin the project's design and construction. The project is estimated to cost $1.2 million.
The bridge will be funded and built in a process similar to a new Shoal Creek bridge at Joplin. About 80% of the costs will be funded with federal money, Newton County Commissioner Alan Cook said. The city and county would each contribute about 10%
Part of the reason for the project deals with the availability of federal funds for the repair the bridge needs, Cook said. While the bridge is not failing, it has been designated by Missouri Department of Transportation officials as in need of repair. It was built in 1965.
Cook said the bulk of the money would come from the federal Bridge Replacement Off-System fund, which officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation have indicated could sunset soon. MoDOT receives federal highway money and disburses it across the state.
"If funds weren't obligated or attached to that specific bridge, we feared that those funds may be swept back to MoDOT," Cook said.
The bridge has been targeted for work for some time. City Council members in July said they were interested in working with the county on the project. The memorandum of understanding between the two is expected to be approved by the city during its next meeting on Feb. 18.
While the effort is in preliminary phases, Cook said a new bridge would be elevated enough to allow Hickory Creek to flow underneath. The 39-foot low-water bridge would be replaced with something about 100 feet long.
"The only thing the county owns in that area is the bridge," Cook said. "We'll have meetings with the city to get input about how it will look."
The bridge will be 42 feet wide, enough room for two 13-foot traffic lanes in the middle and two 8-foot pedestrian lanes on the sides. Construction could start in the fall, Cook said.
