NEOSHO, Mo. — A small group of people took advantage of the city’s first town hall meeting regarding its use tax proposal on the April 5 ballot.
But the people who attended got a lot of questions answered.
“I’m trying to get educated about what the importance can be for the community, and as a business owner who sells in and out of town, it’s important to understand how it works,” said Lauri Lyerla, executive director of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. “I thought the information the city put together more clearly defines how all that works and who is affected.”
With the measure labeled Proposition A, the city is asking voters for a use tax on purchases made from out-of-state vendors. The tax would match Neosho’s sales tax, which is currently 3%.
The issue has failed at the polls by slim margins three times since 2019. This time, the city is taking a more assertive approach to educating voters about the measure and the reason it keeps coming back before voters.
City Manager David Kennedy said officials hope the tax could raise about $134,000 annually, which would be added to the city’s general fund. But the tax could raise more than that amount.
While the city has a significant potential gain with an election victory, a defeat could cost the city money, Kennedy said.
A sales tax collection on new vehicle purchases is set to expire. Without a use tax, the loss of vehicle sales tax could cost the city about $23,000 a year, Kennedy said.
That loss would be on top of trends that show more and more customers choosing to buy food or household items online instead of going to a local store.
“We are at a point in time where society is changing, where we are changing,” Kennedy said. “We don’t just run to Lowe’s or Walmart anymore. Many of us sit at home, make those purchases and get them at their doorstep.”
Daniel Swem, a candidate for Newton County presiding commissioner, said the information given in the meeting helped change his views about the tax.
“I was impressed,” he said. “I was skeptical on whether we should pass it. But now I’m for it, because it will help local businesses.”
The forum represents a change in how the city is asking for the measure. In addition to Tuesday’s meeting, informational flyers about the tax have been sent in water bills to Neosho residents. During the previous three elections, informational efforts were minimal.
Lyerla said that as chamber director, she anticipates getting questions from both community members and chamber members, so she attended the meeting in order to learn how to answer questions she might get in her position as director of the chamber.
And as a co-owner of Rowe Boutique with her daughter, she has plenty of questions about when the tax would apply to purchases made by her customers, based across the country.
The city’s use tax would be paid on only purchases made from vendors who are not in Missouri. It would not be assessed on purchases where a customer pays Neosho sales tax and would be collected in a similar manner to a way the state of Missouri’s use tax is already collected.
