NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho outlined a series of projects to be paid for by a TIF district before it dissolves.
During its regular meeting last Monday, the Neosho City Council approved a list of road overlay projects with an estimated cost of $638,887.65, according to documentation provided to council members.
The projects would be paid for with funds remaining from the Neosho Tax Increment Finance District, said Public Works Director Nate Siler during the meeting. The district fund is anticipated to have $604,000 remaining, once the city's portion of a cost-share agreement with MoDOT for work along Highway 89 is paid.
The council approved the list with a 7-0 vote. The list of tentative overlay projects include:
• About 6,300 feed of road in the Meadows addition, located southwest of Industrial Park Road and Highway 59.
• About 4,100 feet each for the north and south directions of Highway 59 between Malcolm Mosby Drive and south of Lyons Drive.
• About 1,800 feet of Nelson Avenue east of Howard Bush Drive.
• About 1,700 feet of Howard Bush Drive.
• About 1,200 feet of the Best Western Outer Road.
• About 660 feet of Price Drive south of Lyons Drive.
• About 640 feet of Old Seneca Road west of Business Highway 71.
Each of the projects is within areas established by the district, which went into effect in 1999. It is due to expire in July, 2022.
In other meeting business:
• The council agreed to surplus and replace a truck that was damaged by a storm on Oct. 11.
A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado used by the parks department was damaged in the storm after being crushed by several trees. The truck's passenger door was punctured by an oak 2-by-4 and its windows were shattered, according to a report to the council.
With two 7-0 votes, the council approved declaring the damaged vehicle as surplus, as well as the purchase of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado valued at $19,380.
• State Rep. Ben Baker, of Neosho, presented Mayor William Doubek with a state House resolution that honors Doubek for his military service in the Vietnam War and afterward, as well as his experience pastoring churches and serving in city government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.