NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council gave final approval Tuesday to its upcoming budget knowing some significant changes will arrive over the next few months.
With a 6-1 vote during its regular meeting, the council approved a budget with $33,532,495 in planned expenditures and $30,432,925 in estimated revenues, for a deficit of $3,099,570. Council member Charles Collinsworth voted against approval for reasons related to that deficit — it did not contain an accounting of money expected to come from TIF funding.
The city has budgeted for two major construction projects:
• Installation of stormwater upgrades along Stratford Place and Freeman Road. The city is receiving about $2.5 million in federal Community Development block grants for the $2,651,000 project. It is designed to reduce flooding in an area near Hickory Creek that has seen major damage to residential areas twice since 2017.
• Installation of a roundabout at Highway 86 and Hammer Road in northwestern Neosho, as well as an outer road near that intersection and a stoplight farther east on Highway 86 at Gateway Road. The city and the Missouri Department of Transportation are splitting costs of the project.
The city has already hired engineering firm Allgeier, Martin and Associates to complete design of the roundabout. When completed, it is hoped to better manage traffic at the intersection just east of Highway 86’s interchange with Interstate 49.
But the project is expected to go well beyond the life of the TIF, which will expire in July 2022, City Manager David Kennedy said. In a future meeting, Kennedy said, he will present a plan for how the city can make best use of TIF funds while continuing to account for its share of the cost-share agreement with MoDOT.
The city is projecting sales tax revenue growth of 3% in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The city is seeing 10% sales tax revenue growth in the current budget year, according to city records. The city is also projected to receive additional money from the White House's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
In other meeting business:
• The council adjusted its policy for allowing visitors to speak during meetings, presenting more opportunities for doing so.
The new policy still calls for people to submit written requests to speak but expands the timeline for doing so. People may speak about nonagenda items by requesting the chance before the meeting begins, and they will be allowed to speak during the visitors business portion of the meeting.
People interested in agenda items have even more leeway. They may submit their written request at any time before the agenda item comes up in the meeting. At that time, the council will entertain visitor statements before beginning discussion of the matter.
Visitors will be allowed to speak for five minutes, with exceptions for answering questions from council members.
• Kennedy's contract for city manager was extended by the council with a 7-0 vote. The contract was extended for three years.
He will receive an annual salary of $95,000 with cost-of-living adjustments, as well as health, dental, vision and life insurance benefits.
Kennedy, the city's former police chief, was hired for the post in November 2019. In July of that year, he replaced Leland Butcher as interim city manager. Kennedy is in compliance with a law passed by voters in 2019 that requires the city manager to have a Neosho address and live within 30 minutes of city hall.
