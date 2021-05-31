NEOSHO, Mo. — When it comes to owning chickens in city limits, the Neosho City Council is to discuss putting a lock on the size of a flock.
The council during its regular meeting Tuesday will discuss whether the city should limit the number of fowls that residents can keep on their properties. No ordinance is currently up for a vote — one will be developed based on the council’s direction during the meeting.
Ownership of large numbers has become a focus of complaints recently.
During the May 4 council meeting, resident Dakota Cholka spoke to the council about a neighboring property where the owner keeps birds. During his time to speak, he played a recording of sounds heard from his backyard as he complained about the odor and noise.
The Neosho Police Department has taken several other complaints from residents about large numbers of birds kept within city limits, according to city documentation. Noise complaints arise from the crowing of roosters and gobbling of turkeys, which are most active in early morning hours. Residents also complain about odor issues from the birds.
According to city records, current city laws do not specify a limit on the number of birds that may be kept in town.
Section 210.060 of the city charter prohibits “such number or in such close proximity to the dwelling place of another that the same shall become offensive, noisome or disagreeable,” but establishes no quantities. Section 210.070 prohibits keeping fowls in an enclosure less than 50 feet from any dwelling, church or school.
The rules in other nearby cities will be part of the discussion.
Joplin limits the number of animals in nonagricultural zones to 12 fowl, while both Carthage and Diamond allow a maximum of five hens. None of the three cities allow roosters, gobblers or other male fowls.
In other meeting business, the council will discuss:
• Permission for the Neosho School District to relocate Hill Street as part of the construction of a performing arts center at Neosho High School. The project calls for the street to be realigned from Sherman Street northwesterly to Patterson Street. A segment of Hill Street painted by high school seniors each year would remain as is, according to plans from the school district.
• Giving a right of way extension to Newton County for construction of a new Coler Street bridge. The right of way is intended to be used for construction and will be deeded back to the city upon completion of the project, according to city documentation.
