NEOSHO, Mo. — With a unanimous vote, the Neosho City Council on Tuesday placed a use tax measure on the April 6 election ballot.
The ballot language is similar to the city's previous two attempts in 2019 but features two changes:
• The amount being requested is 3%, not 2.5%. The intent of the use tax is to mirror the sales tax, and Neosho's sales tax recently increased after voters in June approved a half-cent increase for funding police and fire departments.
• The ballot language includes a sentence describing why the city is asking for the measure. It reads, "In an attempt to eliminate the unfair advantage enjoyed by out-of-state vendors over local vendors," before asking for the 3% tax.
The measure was approved on an emergency basis during the council's regular meeting on Tuesday in order to meet a deadline for placing election issues on the ballot.
Earlier this month, council members said the use tax was necessary to recover sales tax revenue lost to internet purchases.
Use taxes are similar to sales taxes, but use taxes are assessed only on online and other out-of-state purchases. Local use taxes in Missouri are assessed at the same rate as local sales taxes, with the revenue going to governmental bodies such as cities, counties and states.
The main difference is that a use tax is not intended to be an additional sales tax. The use tax would be assessed only on purchases obtained from online retailers such as Amazon or other out-of-state vendors. A use tax would not be applied on purchases made from traditional brick-and-mortar businesses in Neosho.
Voters rejected the tax measure twice in 2019 by slim margins. In April of that year, the measure failed by only 15 votes, 335 to 320. In November, the measure failed again by only eight votes, 348 to 340.
In other meeting business:
• The council approved three measures that effectively scale back the city's building code to less restrictive standards.
The measures include provisions from the International Energy Conservation Code, which is a set of standards and recommendations adopted by states and cities to regulate design and construction standards for energy efficiency.
In October 2019, the city adopted a 2018 set of standards from the International Code Council and is seeking to revert to a less restrictive set of standards from 2015. According to documentation from the city, that set of standards placed "unnecessary burdens on property owners and contractors."
The measures council members approved with unanimous votes include repealing Chapter 523 of the International Energy Conservation Code and amending Chapter 521 of the International Building Code and Chapter 505 of the Electric Code.
The changes have been in the works for several months. In November, the city granted special permission for the Neosho School District to begin working on construction projects under the anticipated changes to the codes.
The adjustments will be made official during an upcoming meeting, after the council holds a second and third reading of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.