NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho will offer its Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 8, at Morse Park South, near the Lampo Center.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with egg hunts available for different age groups. Six rotations of egg hunts are planned for children up to age 13.
Children are asked to bring their own Easter baskets. There also will be prizes, candy, bounce houses, face painting, snacks, puppets and more.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.