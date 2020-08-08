NEOSHO, Mo. — With the hiring of an engineer, the city has taken a major step toward completing intersection improvements along Missouri Highway 86 in northwestern Neosho.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday agreed to an engineering proposal from Allgeier, Martin and Associates of Joplin for $121,000 to develop plans for two portions of a stretch of Highway 86 between the Interstate 49 interchange and the northbound portion of Gateway Road:
• An outer road northwest of the intersection of Highway 86 and Hammer Road. The outer road would extend from Highway 86 west of White Oak Station northward, then turn east and connect with Hammer Road.
• A traffic light at Highway 86 and the northbound portion of Gateway Road.
A third portion of the entire project involves the construction of a roundabout at Highway 86 and Hammer Road. Design for that part of the project is not part of the agreement reached Tuesday with the engineering firm.
The agreement represents a major step toward improvements that city officials say have been long needed. Once the engineering firm completes its plan and it is approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation for cost sharing, the city will be able to determine a basic timeline for construction, said City Manager David Kennedy.
The agreement also allows the city to move forward with portions of the project as others deal with delays brought on by the pandemic, Kennedy said.
"This has been ongoing for a while," Kennedy said. "These parts are something we can proceed and move forward with."
A solution for continued traffic problems has been sought since the commercial development of that area in 2015. A Love's Travel Stop and White Oak Station opened at that intersection that year.
In 2019, city leaders met with those property owners and others to determine whether a roundabout or traffic light at Hammer Road would be preferable.
Kennedy said that current traffic counts at that intersection are high enough to earn cost-sharing for a roundabout, but not high enough for a traffic signal.
City officials said while a roundabout has a more expensive construction cost, it does not have repeated monthly costs for electrical power and maintaining technology. A roundabout also has fewer conflict points where vehicles can collide.
