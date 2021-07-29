NEOSHO, Mo. — Control of a Neosho newspaper will soon shift to the hands of a Neosho family.
Sexton Media Group, a Neosho-based enterprise that publishes the (Newton County) News-Dispatch and River Hills Traveler, will acquire the Neosho Daily News and Aurora Advertiser from parent company Gannett Co. The sale will be official on Sept. 1.
The media group is owned by Jimmy and Rhonda Sexton, who also own Jimmy Sexton Photography and Neosho Event Center.
Jimmy Sexton said he is a Neosho native who has lived all but four years of his life in the Flowerbox City. He was an intern at the newspaper when he was younger, he said, and is excited to take the reins of the 116-year-old institution. It was founded as the Neosho Daily Democrat in 1905.
“We thought it was hugely important to return the Daily to local ownership for people who believe in it, subscribe to it and continue to read it,” Sexton said. “They want more local news, and that’s exactly what we are going to give them.”
No stranger to Newton County reporting, Sexton started the weekly Neosho Post in the late 1990s and eventually sold it to the Daily in 2001, according to a report in the News-Dispatch.
Plans for the newspaper are still under development, including those for its publication schedule. It currently prints twice a week. It will be merged with the News-Dispatch on Sept. 1; the Aurora Advertiser will continue to publish as normal.
Sexton said he is hoping to retain the Daily’s current staff of four employees — the staff publishes both the Neosho and Aurora newspapers. Its offices will move from its current location to Sexton Media Group’s offices at 212 E. Main St.
Terms of the transaction have not been released. Sexton said Gannett representatives have been accommodating and responsive to all of Sexton’s questions. Sexton said that the community has shared excitement with him over the acquisition.
“The response that we’ve seen so far is overwhelmingly positive,” Sexton said. “We have a weekly paper in town anyway, so they know us and are familiar with what we do. They are very excited, and that gets us excited.”
