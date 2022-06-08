NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is working to obtain federal funding for three infrastructure projects and may approve spending out of its reserves to secure them.
The Neosho City Council, during its regular meeting Tuesday, approved the pursuit of grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act for three projects:
• Flooding and stormwater mitigation for Lower School Branch and Lafayette Street.
• Renovation and improvement of the Buffalo Creek lift station.
• Identification and replacement of aging water lines and other components in the city's water system.
It also approved a measure to match grants up to 21% of up to $5 million, a decision that would require spending money out of the city's reserves, City Manager David Kennedy said during the meeting. Each of the votes passed 7-0.
"They are looking for communities with the cash on hand, not wanting those communities to go further into debt," Kennedy said. "We are able to come up with that cash on hand, but that dips into our reserves quite a bit."
The city could receive about $15.5 million for the three projects, according to the terms of the grant. Money from the act will be disbursed through the state, which established the eligibility standards.
The three projects have been previously identified as proposals for inclusion in a future budget. The city is already at work on a flood mitigation project along Stratford Place and Park Street, funded with $2.5 million in federal Community Development Block Grants.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill intended to address the impact of COVID-19 on public health, local governments, individuals and businesses.
In other business, the council heard an update on the closure of the Neosho Municipal Pool. A new liner, applied a few weeks ago, began peeling off only a few days into the swimming season.
The liner, installed by Titan Aquatics, of Kansas City, will be repaired under warranty. The city awarded a $169,000 contract to the company for the liner in February in order to stop several leaks in the pool's concrete.
Clint Dalbom, parks director, told the council that the pool has been emptied and closed. The liner could be fixed as early as Friday, meaning the pool could be filled and reopened by the middle of next week, but that would be a best-case scenario, he said. A better assessment of repair time will be made later this week.
