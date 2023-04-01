NEOSHO, Mo. — On Tuesday, voters in Neosho have either one or two choices to make for the City Council, based on the ward in which they live. Also on the ballots will be two incumbents and three challengers for three School Board seats.
City Council The entire city will decide on an at-large member between Tom Workman and Eric Venter, while voters in Ward 3 will choose between incumbent Julie Humphrey and challenger Aaron Lewis. Ward 2 member Richard Davidson is running unopposed. Mayor Tyler Dewitt, who is an at-large member, is not running for reelection.
At-large seat
• Workman, 60, is the owner of Workman’s Taxi Service. He has served for about 12 years in previous terms on the Neosho City Council, most recently from 2018 to 2021.
• Venter, 47, has been a resident of Neosho for 20 years. He works as the overflow manager at Schaeffler Group in Joplin. This is his second run for a City Council seat.
Ward 3
• Humphrey, 50, has worked for the University of Missouri’s Educare Project REACH since 2004 and also has worked for the United Way of Southwest Missouri and CASA of Northwest Arkansas. She was first elected to the council in 2021.
• Lewis, 39, has been a resident of Neosho for 10 years. He works for Neosho Special Road District and graduated from McDonald County High School. This is his second run for a City Council seat.
School Board
On the Neosho Board of Education, the seats currently held by Jenny Spiva, James Keezer and Kim Wood are on the April 4 ballot. Candidates are Keezer, Spiva, Kyle Swagerty, Rebecca Gray and Audrey Dixon.
• Spiva, 51, is the president/controller of Griffith Motor Co., and has been employed with the company since 1996. She was appointed to the board in 2020 and was first elected to a one-year term on the board in 2022.
• Keezer, 41, is the pastor of Neosho Nazarene Church and a member of the Neosho Nazarene Christian Academy’s board, as well as a builder at Black Rain Ordinance. He was appointed to the School Board in 2021 and elected to a one-year term in 2022.
• Swagerty , 34, is an infantry non-commanding officer in the Missouri National Guard, and an accountant for an environmental restoration company. This is his first run for elected office.
• Gray, 58, is a retired teacher who taught for 25 years, seven of which were in the Neosho School District. This is her first run for a board seat.
• Dixon could not be reached for her biographical information.
