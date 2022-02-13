NEOSHO, Mo. — With its purchase complete, the Neosho School District has hired the firms that will transform a historic downtown building into a modern school for STEAM-based education.
The Neosho Board of Education on Feb. 7 approved contracts with Paragon Architecture and Branco Enterprises to oversee the conversion of the Haas building into an elementary school that emphasizes science, technology, engineering, arts and math — commonly referred to as STEAM in the education field — through project-based learning classes.
The contract with Paragon is worth $530,000 in addition to reimbursable expenses such as mileage and printing costs. The Springfield-based architecture firm, previously retained to design a similar facility at Central Elementary, will refocus efforts on the historic building.
Branco, based in Neosho, was retained as a construction manager at risk in a contract that grants it a fee of 1.9% of the project's total cost. Branco is already working in this role under a similar contract for building a series of projects approved by voters in 2020. That package includes an end zone facility that has been completed, a series of safe rooms across the district and a performing arts center at the high school.
Jim Cummins, superintendent of Neosho schools, said because work on most of those projects are continuing, a new contract using the terms of the current one could be developed without the need for a new process of requesting bids. Both contracts were approved with 7-0 votes of the board.
"We went through that process for seeing a construction manager before starting on $34 million in building projects," Cummins said. "Those projects are still ongoing, and we have been very pleased with the results."
The Branco contract also includes a provision for general conditions discovered upon a further evaluation, and a pre-construction fee of $10,000. Cummins said that fee will pay for itself in cost savings that a construction manager can deliver.
The use of a construction manager at risk allows a district to shift responsibilities of construction upon the manager, who in exchange holds contracts with subcontractors and determines a guaranteed maximum price for a project.
A maximum price for the Haas building will be determined after architectural designs are completed. Initial estimates have been set at around $5 million.
The district in December completed the purchase of the building from seller Phil Edwards for $1.15 million. Located at 201 N. Washington St., about a block away from the downtown square, the building was constructed in 1898 and is currently part of the Neosho Commercial Historic District.
It has more than 25,000 square feet available, and most of it is wide open and easily converted, said Kirsten White, project manager with Paragon, in October. Plenty of plumbing work awaits to add necessary restrooms and a cafeteria.
Paragon and the district have partnered with the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas, to develop something similar. Hoped to be open to students for the fall 2023 semester, the new elementary school will accept about 250 to 300 students from across the entire district.
Admission numbers would be based on the population sizes of each school — elementary schools with larger student numbers would send more students, and those students would be chosen through an application process and lottery.
