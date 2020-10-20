NEOSHO, Mo. — School board members on Monday approved of a layout plan for a performing arts center to be built at Neosho High School, in preparation for a November meeting where final costs and design choices can be considered.
The panel chose a floor plan that has the theater portion running from east to west. The plan creates an area where aesthetic designs can be highlighted. Other options included a plan in which the theater ran in a north-south direction and one that did not include a balcony. The east-west design would have a capacity of about 1,000 on the floor and about 490 in a balcony.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said a focus of the Nov. 2 meeting will be approval for those designs as well as an analysis of projected costs.
"This will be a matter of making sure we are all on the same page as far as budget development and what we use out of reserves," Cummins said. "We'll be laying out different options on how to fund it."
The arts center is the biggest projects in a series of building upgrades that voters approved as part of a 39-cent levy increase. The performing arts center project would also add classrooms, rehearsal spaces and workshops for band, choir and theater classes.
With the levy in place, the district has set up lease-purchase transactions that will fund up to $22.5 million for the performing arts center, as well as a new field house, indoor training center and storm shelters at the four remaining buildings without them.
But the final price of those projects is expected to surpass that number. Board members over the past few months have expressed a willingness to spend out of reserves in order to ensure quality facilities. The district is also seeking naming partnerships and has applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding assistance for a safe room at Benton Elementary.
Another component of the Nov. 2 meeting will be an update on the possibility of joint projects with the city of Neosho. Possibilities include the relocation of Hill Street and pedestrian crosswalks across Neosho Boulevard.
In other meeting business:
• The board set May 13 as a date for 2021 graduation ceremonies. The district is planning for a traditional ceremony either at Missouri Southern State University or at Bob Anderson Stadium.
While the location has not yet been set, the date has. If the school's stadium is chosen and rain is in the forecast, Cummins said, the ceremony will be held on the next day that does not have rain.
"We wanted to get parents an actual date they can start planning for," Cummins said. "Until then, we'll continue to explore both options."
• The board added days off to November's school calendar. Schools will be closed for the entire week of Thanksgiving, from Nov. 23 to 27.
The decision effectively removes a day and a half: Students were scheduled for a full day Nov. 23 and a half-day Nov. 24.
"This is for students on quarantine and gives our front-line workers a break," Cummins said.
