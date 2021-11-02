NEOSHO, Mo. — In anticipation of a public hearing, the Neosho Board of Education on Monday gave its blessing to a tax break request from a developer working on a downtown building. The Neosho City Council followed suit Tuesday by granting initial approval to the proposal.
David Sims, owner of Blackacre Properties LLC, requested the assistance for a building renovation at 202 E. Spring St., located east of the northeast corner of the square, according to school district. Offering 3,750 square feet, the owner plans to develop the first floor as retail and commercial space, and the second floor as an apartment.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Sims said his proposal asks to freeze his current tax rate instead of reducing the rate to zero. The building, built in 1890, is in need of repair, he said. He anticipates plenty of work — his project will be along the lines of work done on the McGinty building at Spring and Wood streets, he said.
“Clearly, the building is in terrible shape,” Sims said.
On Monday, the Board of Education directed Superintendent Jim Cummins to support the request for the proposal, while voicing concerns that a 25-year period seemed excessive. Board President Jonathan Russell recused himself from the vote.
During discussion, board members noted that the property is a block south of the Haas building at 201 N. Washington St., a building the district is under contract to purchase.
Without adjusting the duration, the council gave initial approval to the proposal, which calls for declaring the property blighted, with a 6-0 vote.
The council is expected to consider the matter for final approval later this month.
In other meeting business Monday, the school board approved the purchase of 82 Redcat speaker systems with microphones and media connectors. The speaker systems will be purchased for $109,142, using money from federal COVID-19 aid.
The systems are all-in-one, flat-panel speakers that include wireless microphones for teachers and accommodations for other audio inputs. The systems deliver “highly intelligible speech” everywhere in a classroom, as well as to virtual students, according to documentation provided to board members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.