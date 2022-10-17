NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Board of Education has chosen one of two architecture firms tasked with designing a new agriculture center.
With a 6-0 vote, the board selected Paragon Architecture as the designer of an expansion for the district’s agricultural programs. The vote, taken during the board’s regular meeting Monday, was a result of asking two firms the district has worked with recently to develop ideas for such a center.
An open design with a large lobby space and a design that matched the nearby Neosho Junior High School building helped give Paragon the edge.
“After several meetings with both firms, we felt like Paragon was able to provide the things we needed,” said Kelin Kruse, an ag instructor at Neosho High School and FFA adviser. “We wanted to match what was happening at the junior high for a campus feel.”
District officials are now developing bond issue language for funding the center. Voters in April will be asked to extend the district’s debt-service levy in order to fund construction of the center.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district will ask for about $14 million in bonds — about $8 million of which will fund the ag center’s construction. The remaining $6 million will be used for security upgrades and other projects, Cummins said.
Paragon was chosen over Sapp Design Associates. Both firms are based in Springfield, and both have completed designs for projects either under construction or recently completed by the district.
Paragon has been hired for the upcoming Haas building conversion and high school locker room renovation, and it recently designed the La-Z-Boy End Zone Facility. Sapp Design is the firm hired for the Freeman Health System Performing Arts Center design, and it completed the junior high and a safe room at Neosho Middle School.
Both were hired June 20 by the board to develop conceptual plans.
Now that the choice between the two has been made, Paragon will have fees included in a fee structure of the final project, while Sapp will be reimbursed for its work, according to the district. Both firms agreed to a fee of $40,000.
The district’s current ag center, located at the high school, was built decades ago, and the technology inside does not reflect tools and resources used in the market today.
Interest in the ag program has grown over the past few years. According to a report from January, 475 students have enrolled in ag classes and 269 students are enrolled in the National FFA Organization chapter. A record number of students at the junior high enrolled in the agriculture program, and the school reports a 51% increase over the last four years.
“Our building was cutting-edge back in 1978,” Kruse said. “This new facility is not only great for the high school but also the junior high. We’ll have a state-of-the-art facility to meet the needs of the program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.