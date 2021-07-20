NEOSHO, Mo. — A low vaccination rate for Newton County and increased COVID-19 hospitalizations across the region are leading the Neosho School District to move carefully with setting protocols for the upcoming school year.
The Neosho Board of Education started discussing the topic Monday night during its regular meeting, with a goal of having a deeper discussion about specifics during an upcoming meeting. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district should be ready to announce its protocols by Aug. 13, in time for the first day of school, currently set for Aug. 24.
“We were moving forward with starting the year as normal,” Cummins said during the meeting. “At the present time, things have changed a bit in Newton County.”
As of Tuesday, Newton County’s vaccination rate was 18.7%, according to the state of Missouri’s reporting site — behind the national rate of 48.6%. The area’s two largest hospital networks that serve Newton County patients have reported higher COVID-19 hospitalizations and that a high percentage of those patients are not vaccinated.
Health officials with Freeman Health Systems and Mercy Hospital Joplin say their surging rates are because of the delta variant and the lack of vaccinations.
In response to low vaccination rates, the Newton County Health Department rolled out an incentive program: It will offer $100 gift cards to 30 county residents who get both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The program specifically targets younger, school-age patients: 10 of the cards will go to people 12 to 17 years old, and 10 more will be given to people 18 to 25 years old.
Neosho school officials over the next few days will be soliciting opinions from teachers and staff members. Jonathan Russell, president of the board of education, also said he wanted to hear from members of the public about reopening: He said that emails sent to board@neoshosd.org will go to all board members.
A key part of this year’s discussion will be how to handle vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Russell said that he would not vote for any measures that called for segregating the two groups.
“Either we’ll have vaccinated kids mocking nonvaccinated ones or vice versa,” Russell said. “It will just cause problems.”
Last school year the district had a mask policy in place. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, students were to wear masks when they could not be separated by 6 feet of space. When the CDC altered its recommendations for close-contact students, allowing them to attend school if they wore a mask and were asymptomatic, the district followed suit.
The CDC similarly updated its policy regarding masks, saying that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear them anymore. That guidance was released after the school year, however.
Cummins said the state is expected to update its guidance for schools by the end of this week.
Board members said they want to take stock of Neosho’s situation more closely. Russell said that the recent uptick in infections is nowhere near as high as an uptick from last winter.
Board member Jenny Spiva said that she kept careful track of last year’s infection numbers and noted that the mask policy wasn’t always enforced.
“We need to make sure that what we do is not a detriment to kids,” Spiva said. “Wearing masks wasn’t fun, and I know a lot of them took masks off as they went about their business.”
Cummins said that the infection rate for students and teachers was relatively low.
“We had in-person classes last year, and we also had band events, and choir events,” Cummins said. “Maybe there is something to be said for the protocols we had in place last year.”
