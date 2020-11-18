NEOSHO, Mo. — In anticipation of changing and repealing sections of its building code, the City Council of Neosho granted permission to the Neosho School District to design and construct new buildings under those terms.
The school district asked for four variances to the city's codes in order to build a performing arts center, end zone facility and two safe rooms. Each one was granted with a unanimous vote from the council during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Neosho is in the process of repealing a portion of its building codes that include provisions from the International Energy Conservation Code, which is a set of standards and recommendations adopted by states and cities to regulate design and construction standards for energy efficiency.
In October 2019, the city adopted a 2018 set of standards from the International Code Council and is seeking to revert to a less restrictive set of standards from 2015. That process involves a period of public response that will push the effective repeal date to sometime in February.
That's too late for work to begin on the projects, according to architects working for the school district. The buildings are part of project funded by a levy increase passed by voters in June.
In other meeting business:
• After struggling to reach an agreement, the council tabled one measure and let another die regarding the use of semitruck trailers and shipping containers in residentially zoned areas of the city.
The ordinance that was tabled dealt with off-street parking of semitrucks. Council members differed on whether property owners should be allowed to park such a vehicle on their property and voted unanimously to table the ordinance in order to see if other parts of city laws applied.
Another ordinance sought to prohibit the use of rail cars, semitruck trailers or shipping containers as accessory buildings, storage buildings or living units in residentially zoned areas of the city. That measure died after it failed to get a motion from a council member.
• The council unanimously voted to extend for three years its contract with the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA to run and maintain the city's pool. The contract, worth $40,000 annually, calls for the Y to operate, maintain and insure the pool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.