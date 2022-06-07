The new performing arts center in Neosho isn't quite done yet, but the school district took today to celebrate it.
Specifically, the district held an event to celebrate the donors who have earned naming rights to the new center, which will be named for Freeman Health System.
Learn more about the building, and whose names will appear on and in it, in a story from reporter Joe Hadsall. You'll find it later tonight at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- The latest from our sports department on their picks for athlete of the year.
- An update from our partners at Missouri Independent on the latest bills signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson.
- And an update from reporter Debby Woodin on a spill that occurred late last week in Joplin's Silver Creek.
Have a good Tuesday evening.
