NEOSHO, Mo. — In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Neosho School District has extended its spring break until March 22, according to an announcement made Saturday.
More than 20 key staff members met to discuss the situation on Saturday, said Superintendent Jim Cummins in a letter posted Saturday to the school's website. Those people reviewed information from the Centers for Disease Control, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, local health officials and the governor's office in order to reach the decision.
Meals will be provided to students during the extra week; surveys to gauge interest and details about how to receive them will be released by Sunday, the letter said. The district is also working on remote or alternative instruction methods in case schools need to remain closed after March 22.
Cummins wrote that he understood the hardships that vacation days cause families.
"If our cancellation of school creates a short-term inconvenience, but saves a life, it would be worth it," he wrote. "There has been much said of over-reactions. However, an under-reaction could have significant consequences."
Details: www.neoshosd.org.
