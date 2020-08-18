NEOSHO, Mo. — Members of the Neosho Board of Education gave final approval Monday to the mechanism that will fund a series of construction projects across the district that voters approved in June and also approved the construction of a baseball field.
With a 7-0 vote, the board approved a resolution that establishes the lease-purchase transactions that will provide up to $22.5 million that will be used to fund construction projects identified in the district's Next Step program.
The projects include a new performing arts center, field house and locker room renovations at the high school, a community multipurpose end zone structure and indoor training center and safe rooms at the four remaining buildings without one. Voters in June approved a 39-cent levy increase for the projects.
According to the resolution, the district will sell up to $22.5 million in certificates of participation to interested investors. Like bonds, the district will make payments back to the investors over a 20-year term at an interest rate that will not exceed 4.5%. Superintendent Jim Cummins said an annual payment appears to be about $50,000 less than what was initially discussed.
The $22.5 million will not be the final price tag on the construction projects. Over the past few months, board members have expressed a willingness to spend out of reserves in order to ensure quality facilities, such as adequate soundproofing and stage loading in the performing arts center. The district is also seeking naming partnerships to meet those costs and has applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding assistance for a safe room at Benton Elementary.
Cummins said that although exact costs are not yet known, the budget for all the projects could be close to $30 million.
In other business, the board approved the construction of a baseball field adjacent to the Neosho Softball Complex, located at Neosho Junior High in the western part of the city.
The board approved a contract with Mid-America Sports, worth about $1.14 million, to build the bulk of the baseball field, from the grading and drainage underneath to the artificial turf on top. The district will install lighting, concrete and bleachers at an estimated cost of $255,000.
The field construction is necessary because the field house portion of the Next Step projects will be built just north of Bob Anderson Stadium, where the district's current field is located. Officials hope to break ground on the new field around the beginning of September.
