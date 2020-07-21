NEOSHO, Mo. — As the next school year approaches, the Neosho Board of Education met Monday to take care of business related to it.
But a larger discussion on reopening with COVID-19 prevention strategies in place will take place throughout this week, with a plan intended for presentation to parents at the end of the week. The first day of school for Neosho students is currently set for Monday, Aug. 24.
A group of more than 30 people including parents, health professionals and other school community members was to be held Tuesday. Information from that meeting will be combined with a survey of parents to determine a number of issues, including the number of students that will be allowed in buildings and whether masks will be required.
The district hopes to share the plan Friday, said Superintendent Jim Cummins during the meeting.
On Monday, the board set lunch prices for the upcoming year at $2.45 for kindergarten through fourth grade, $2.60 for fifth through eighth grade and $2.80 at the high school. Adult breakfasts cost $2.50, and other adult meals are $3.50. A second breakfast for a student is $2.25; the first one is free.
The costs represent about a 15-cent increase from last year, according to paperwork provided to board members. The cost went up in order to remain in compliance with a federal guideline, Cummins said.
The board also approved the size and income scale to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price lunches.
In other meeting business, the district set its tuition rate for the 2020-21 school year at $7,950, which represents about a 4% increase from last year. The rate is charged to students who do not live within the Neosho School District and to districts, such as Westview, that send students to Neosho's high school.
