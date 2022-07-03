NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District has hired two architects it has recently worked with to develop conceptual plans for a proposed agriculture center. One of the plans will be chosen later this year in order to develop a bond proposal for the April 2023 election.
During its June 20 meeting, the board approved a plan to hire Paragon Architecture and Sapp Design Architects, both of Springfield, to develop conceptual plans and a probable cost budget for a new vocational agricultural center to be built at Neosho Junior High, located at 14646 Kodiak Road. Initial estimates put the cost of the center at about $10 million.
Both of the firms have completed design projects for the district recently. Paragon Architecture has been hired for the upcoming Haas building conversion and high school locker room renovation, and it recently designed the La-Z-Boy End Zone Facility. Sapp Design is the firm hired for the Freeman Health System Performing Arts Center design, and it completed the junior high and a safe room at Neosho Middle School.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district has been pleased with both firms and wanted to gather different ideas for an ag center before approaching voters with a proposal.
"We are doing unique things with the ag facility, so we wanted to get two different perspectives," Cummins said. "We will also have two different looks at what a probable cost would be."
Improvement of the district's agricultural programs has been on the district's to-do list for a number of years. The district's classrooms and programs have not been big enough to address demand.
According to a report from January, 475 students have enrolled in ag classes and 269 students are enrolled in the National FFA Organization chapter. A record number of students at the junior high enrolled in the agriculture program, and the school reports a 51% increase over the last four years.
Securing enough teachers became a challenge, according to the report. During the 2021-22 school year, an expansion of students in the freshman sections meant not offering as many programs for older students.
The district's current ag center at Neosho High School was built decades ago, and the technology inside does not reflect tools and resources used in the market today.
Goals for an upgrade include developing programs to train students for the marketplace, and working with industries that hire ag-educated students. The district seeks to develop students for two- and four-year college programs that meet the region’s workforce needs. Cummins also said a culinary arts program and meat lab could be developed.
Cummins said ag students and teachers were asked to place their growth plans on hold a few years ago, when the district pursued a levy increase that raised money for the performing arts center, end zone facility and upcoming locker room expansion.
"Now, it's their turn," Cummins said. "This will be a unique ag facility for the area. It will open up opportunities for them to expand what they are able to see and get them ready for whatever their career will be in ag."
The design firm selected will have fees included in a fee structure of the final project, while the other firm will be reimbursed for its work, according to the district. Both firms agreed to a fee of $40,000.
