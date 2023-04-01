NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District wants to expand its agricultural offerings for students, and is asking voters on Tuesday for help to pay for the growth.
Voters will be asked to OK issuing $14 million in general obligation bonds for the construction of a new ag building at Neosho Junior High School, located at 14646 Kodiak Road.
Approval of the bond issue would not increase the district’s debt-service levy of 64 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but it would extend that rate by six years to 2043. The owner of a $100,000 home pays $706.80 annually in school taxes under the district’s total levy of $3.72. The issue would require a 57.1% vote majority for passage.
The bonds would also pay for a handful of other projects around the district, including improvements at the high school, transportation building, elementary playgrounds and libraries and the purchase of land the district currently leases.
The new ag center, projected to cost about $8 million, would be the biggest item on the list. District officials say the new center would solve two problems:
• It would offer more space and modern technology for a program that currently has almost 500 students enrolled.
• It would be built in a space where land is plentiful, and already being used for agricultural purposes. The high school’s ag center, built decades ago, is landlocked, but land surrounding the junior high is already being used for hay and cattle production.
If approved, the district plans to add more ag-related freshman classes and upper-level classes such as construction or mechanics. The new center would also offer capability for instruction in meat processing.
