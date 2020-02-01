NEOSHO, Mo. — With the selection of a construction manager at risk for $22 million of proposed construction projects, the Neosho Board of Education has no more actions to take until the results of the April 7 election. Meanwhile, schoolwide stakeholders are organizing a campaign in support of a levy increase that will be put before voters at that time to pay for the projects.
During a special meeting on Jan. 23, the board selected Branco Enterprises to be the project’s construction manager at risk. The board accepted a bid from the Neosho-based construction company that calls for $35,000 in preconstruction fees and 1.9% of the finished construction cost.
Using this model allows the construction manager to hold all contracts with subcontractors and determine a guaranteed maximum price for the project. The work becomes the manager’s responsibility, and management of subcontractors would fall on that manager. The Joplin School District also has selected this model to build a new elementary school atop Dover Hill, should voters approve that project at the ballot box this spring.
Neosho Superintendent Jim Cummins said the use of a construction manager at risk has worked well for the district in the past, particularly on the rebuild of Goodman Elementary School. The preconstruction services will enable Branco to work with architects during the design phase, Cummins said. Such work could result in construction cost savings and more efficient construction scheduling, he said.
The district is asking for a 39-cent increase in its levy. The money generated by the increase would be used for two purposes:
• To complete construction of a variety of buildings, including a performing arts center, field house and locker room renovations at the high school, and safe rooms at Benton Elementary and Neosho Middle schools.
• To gain extra money to improve teacher and staff salaries in the future.
Campaign effort
A campaign group called Neosho’s Future 2.0 has been assembled, with Melissa Patterson serving as its treasurer.
The district is asking for an increase of about 12% in the levy, which is currently set at $3.35 per $100 of assessed valuation. Of that, $2.75 is for operations and 60 cents is for debt service.
If the measure passes, the district’s levy would increase to $3.74. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $710.60 annually in school taxes. That same homeowner now pays $636.50.
Campaign group spokesman Stuart Puckett, who also is president of the Board of Education, said that while asking for the increase will be tough, the biggest challenge for the campaign group involves informing voters about the proposal’s many projects.
“The biggest challenge with this campaign isn’t asking for a tax increase in this area, it’s the complexity of the project,” Puckett said. “We’re trying to touch on performing arts, athletics, classroom space and safety. Communicating all that precisely is the biggest challenge.”
The funding mechanism would be a lease-purchase arrangement instead of general obligation bonds, which means the measure requires a simple majority for passage.
If the measure passes, the debt service portion of the levy would remain at 60 cents, and the operations levy would increase to $3.14. Cummins said 25 cents of the 39-cent increase would be earmarked for construction costs, and that the increase had no sunset — once construction of the current projects are complete, the overall levy would remain at the same rate for future building projects, he said.
Puckett said a portion of the campaign includes sharing how district officials feel Neosho is behind the curve compared to nearby districts that have higher levies.
“We want to talk to (voters) about our current funding compared to other schools in the district and how that puts us at a competitive disadvantage because it’s so low,” Puckett said.
A website, neoshosfuture.org, has been published and contains information about the election issue. The campaign group is preparing for a public launch later this week.
