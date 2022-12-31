NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District hopes to open its own child care and development facility for the children of staff members.
“This is my fifth year here and from day one we have ascertained from meetings with staff or exit interviews with staff that challenges in finding child care sometimes played a part in the decision” to leave or stay in a job, Superintendent Jim Cummins said. “In at least two instances, one staff member drives to McDonald County for child care and the other drives to Carthage and back. This will help them, and it will save the district money by avoiding new staff trainings when we lose staff due to child care issues."
Cummins said he drew inspiration from his time in the Carl Junction School District, which has a child care option for staff, and approached the school board with the idea.
Board members liked the idea, and district officials began looking for a location for a child care center. About six months ago, a board member discovered that the High Street Christian Church building was on the market.
Board members and school staff toured the structure to determine if it would be large enough to hold the number of anticipated children and what updates it would need to be approved for child care.
“The price was right but there were two caveats: time to determine what repairs would be needed and what type of zoning would be required to go from a church to a daycare,” Cummins said.
The city’s Zoning and Planning Committee denied a recommendation for rezoning the property from R-1 to R-3, a change that would also allow for multifamily housing. The primary concern for neighbors, committee members said, was what would happen to the property if the school chose to sell it after it had been rezoned to R-3 specifically for a daycare but also with allowances for a multifamily housing structure.
Instead, the city suggested a special-use permit that typically held a three-year approval period.
“My comment to the city at that point in time was, ‘That is a pretty big investment just for three years of knowing that we will be OK to operate as a day care,’” Cummins said. “Well, they ended up putting in a special-use permit for 10 years, which satisfied the school board.”
The 10-year special-use permit was approved by the Neosho City Council. The city will complete a traffic safety study and make suggestions on the current single-entry point to a possible circle drive to help with flow in and out during peak hours of operation between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Next steps
The school district closed on the property on Dec. 15. Remodeling of the building will begin soon to transform it into a child care facility that is anticipated to see 30 to 60 children if past survey numbers hold true.
Once school is back in session after the holiday break, the district will advertise for the director’s position for the child care facility.
Ongoing discussions with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will help with securing funding for the facility and also for the licensing process to move forward.
Meals for the facility will likely come from one of the district’s existing prep locations, the superintendent said.
The district also hopes to survey local day care operations about their rates and what ages of children they take.
“We have no intention of competing with existing child care providers but rather supplement them by providing child care for our staff only initially,” Cummins said.
Once the actual number of children to be served is determined, then the number of staff and district support for the child care facility will be established, he said.
“We know we may need to support it at some level,” Cummins said. “At the end of the day, if we have to put $25,000 in addition to the revenue it generates, we will consider that a win if we can retain a handful of staff each year.”
The facility could begin enrollment in August.
“I might add, too, there is value in a teacher or staff member knowing that they can run over midday to check on their child,” Cummins said. “There is comfort in knowing that they are right here in the district and know who is taking care of their child.”
