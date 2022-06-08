NEOSHO, Mo. — One of seven school districts subpoenaed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Neosho School District plans to study the document's details and respond later this week to its allegations.
Schmitt on Wednesday announced the subpoenas, which accuse Neosho and the other districts of using student surveys that "asked students about their parents' political beliefs and parents' income levels, and included racially biased questions," according to a news release.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district is evaluating the subpoena and will determine a response to it after consulting with the district's attorney.
Schmitt is running for the U.S. Senate in a crowded GOP field to succeed Sen. Roy Blunt. He states in the release that the surveys may violate the state's Family Educational Right and Privacy Act.
He also announced a "transparency portal" that displays Sunshine Law request letters made by Schmitt's office to school districts. The portal solicits parents to make their own complaints in their own districts.
One such letter was sent to Neosho: Schmitt's office in April asked for all emails sent between Board of Education President Jonathan Russell and the Missouri School Boards' Association during July and August, as well as all emails sent or received by Russell that include the words "critical race theory," "CRT" or "equity."
Russell said the district replied to the request within the terms of the law. A cost estimate was returned to Schmitt's office; that estimate has not yet been responded to, Russell said.
Both Cummins and Russell said they wanted to familiarize themselves with the subpoena before making any comments about it.
Other districts identified in the news release are Jefferson City, Lee's Summit, Mehlville, Park Hill, Springfield and Webster Groves.
