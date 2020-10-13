NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District will stick with state-recommended quarantine procedures for the immediate future.
The board on Oct. 5 heard from a group of parents asking the district to relax its current procedure, which calls for close-contact students to enter quarantine for at least 10 days. One option would be shifting to the county's relaxed standards, which allow quarantined students to return to school under certain limitations.
Though the district did not change its procedure, Superintendent Jim Cummins said he agreed with the parents' concerns. Quarantines have removed too many students from classes for too long, he said, and the removal can cause the lag of class progress, the lack of parental supervision or the burden of ensuring such supervision, additional stress, lack of meals and more.
"They expressed the same concerns I expressed from the beginning, and I've championed their case across many platforms," Cummins said. "There are a number of things that can be detrimental for students who have to be out of school."
In September, the Newton County Health Department rolled out a new set of recommendations that allows close-contact students who are nonsymptomatic to attend classes and school activities under the following limitations:
• Close contacts must wear a face mask or covering until proper social distancing can be observed, including during sporting or other extracurricular activities. In cases where masks are not feasible, the contact must have a negative COVID-19 test within 36 hours of the activity's start time.
• School personnel and parents must monitor contacts for any symptoms, isolating them immediately upon observation of symptoms.
• If numbers increase, a school district may revert to a more stringent policy.
Neosho in September shifted to the county's recommendation but switched back a few days later after conversations with state officials and seeing results of a survey of school employees.
The state's recommendation, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calls for students who are quarantined to not attend classes or activities.
Other districts, including East Newton, Diamond and Seneca, are using a modified version of the county's new recommendation.
While Neosho will stick with state quarantine recommendations, Cummins said changes to those recommendations may be coming.
Last month, Iowa broke with CDC recommendations to ease quarantines, according to a report in the Des Moines Register. And the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services worked with the Butler County Health Department to allow a similar shift for the Poplar Bluff School District in southeast Missouri.
"I've been getting calls from across the state about it," Cummins said. "I think a lot of people across the state are starting to reach out and coming to the same realization that we are quarantining a lot of healthy kids for 10 days."
