NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is seeking volunteers to help with a clean-up day at a recently acquired cemetery.
The day will start at 9 a.m. Monday at the IOOF Cemetery, located at South and Freeman streets. Volunteers will help clean up Memorial Day decorations, solar lighting, shepherd hooks, flower pots and other items not attached to gravestones, according to a statement from the city.
The city assumed ownership of the cemetery in 2019 after it fell into a condition of receivership. It has about 11,000 plots, about 8,500 of which are either occupied or sold.
Anyone is welcome to help, according to the statement. Interested volunteers can contact City Clerk Cheyenne Wright for more information.
Details: 417-451-8050, cwright@neoshomo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.