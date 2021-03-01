NEOSHO, Mo. — The main differences Monday between last year and this year in Neosho were weather-related.
"Last year we had people wading in the water in their shirts," said Clint Dalbom, director of the Neosho Parks and Recreation Department. "This year, about half an hour before daylight, we had frost forming on the grass."
While the weather was colder than on last year's balmy day, turnout for Neosho's promoted trout-fishing event was about the same, getting close to last year's estimate of about 500.
Neosho's event coincides with the March 1 opening day of the catch-and-keep trout season at the state's four trout parks — Bennett Spring, near Lebanon; Montauk Springs, near Licking; Roaring River, near Cassville; and Maramec Spring, near St. James. After a welcome from Mayor Carmin Allen and a prayer, the Neosho Fire Department activated a siren at 6 a.m. to mark the start of fishing.
Dalbom said he saw a number of cars similar to last year's total — a count of cars was how the city came up with the estimate. While Dalbom said the fishing seemed slower this year, a lot of people he talked to easily caught their limit.
The city has been working to bolster its fishing opportunities as a tourism draw.
About 2.7 miles of Hickory Creek, from Missouri Highway 86 to near its confluence with Shoal Creek, are rated as a white-ribbon trout stream by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Streams with water cold enough for trout habitat can receive the white-ribbon designation
The Neosho City Council is expected to grant final approval Tuesday to renewing an agreement with the department on a trout management plan. Under the agreement, the state will work to keep Hickory Creek stocked with trout, while the city will keep the stream banks maintained and monitored. If approved in its current form, the agreement will be for 25 years.
Dalbom said the creek has already been stocked with trout from the Missouri Department of Conservation more than usual. Additionally, the city is seeking even more stocking from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
"We used to do five stocks a year, and now we are up to seven," Dalbom said. "We hope that if we can continue to show increased numbers (of anglers) and a need for additional fish, we can get the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on board."
