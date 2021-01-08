NEOSHO, Mo. — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post will soon become the new home of a helicopter that was used in the Vietnam War.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday chose VFW Post No. 4142, located at 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive, to display a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter owned by the city. Also known as a Huey helicopter, the city's copter used to be displayed at Morse Park but was removed last year because of vandalism.
Members of the post, including Cmdr. Eric Kruse, have been working on the relocation for about two years. Kruse said the Huey will be displayed on a small strip of land to the west of the post's building, where it will be lighted and under watch. If it can't be erected higher than it was at Morse Park, it will be fenced.
Work remains to be done, however. The council's unanimous vote now gives city staff direction to work on obtaining any necessary rights of way or easements.
In other meeting business:
• The city will expand its relationship with the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA for the operation of its soccer league.
Under the arrangement, the YMCA will operate the soccer program, including registration of players and recruitment of coaches and referees. Games would be held on fields owned by the city, and the city would be responsible for mowing and maintenance.
The measure passed unanimously — council members cited a good working relationship with the YMCA based on an agreement for operating the city's swimming pool. The city pays $40,000 a year for the YMCA to operate, maintain and insure the pool.
"The pool has worked out fantastic," said City Manager David Kennedy. "I've heard nothing but praise. The pool was never dirty, and if they needed anything maintenancewise they communicated with the city. We're very pleased with how this worked out."
There is no fee for either the city or the YMCA in the soccer arrangement. According to city documentation, the YMCA will keep the same fee structure in place for participation.
• The intersection of Skyline Drive and Northwest Boulevard will be upgraded to a four-way stop in the future. The intersection is currently a two-way stop with the free-flowing traffic on Northwest.
