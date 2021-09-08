NEOSHO, Mo. — John Wallis' first time teaching in a classroom did not last long.
The Neosho graduate, who is gay, was ready to teach theater, speech, debate and mythology this year at Neosho Junior High School, in the district where he grew up. Instead, he resigned after he said he was asked to remove a pride flag from his classroom and sign a document saying he would not discuss sexuality issues, or have any displays or coursework on those subjects.
The situation highlights a lack of clarity in discrimination policies, Wallis said, as LGBTQ people are working for more representation in them. Wallis said that another teacher in the district, who is gay, is now at risk for being placed in a similar position.
"One other teacher reached out to me and said they feel like they have been put on notice," Wallis said. "Because they have a picture of their spouse. All I had was a flag, and that was enough for a parent to complain."
Officials with the district consider the matter closed, however, because Wallis resigned. Speaking about the subject and not Wallis' specific situation, Superintendent Jim Cummins said the Neosho Board of Education is able to decide whether it wants to review its current policy for the future.
"I can't speak for the school board, but if (members) wanted to investigate it ... then they could do it," Cummins said. "Until that point, we'll be using our current policies."
Resignation
Over the Labor Day holiday, Wallis wrote on his social networks that he had resigned his new post after parent complaints dealing with a rainbow flag he had placed on a shelf. He said he placed the flag on the shelf without saying a word about it, letting it stand as a sign that his classroom was a safe space for LGBTQ students.
He wrote that parents complained about the flag, saying that he intended to teach their child how to be gay or that he would push a political agenda.
He removed the flag, but when complaints kept coming in, he said he was asked to sign a letter saying that he "would not discuss human sexuality or my own personal sexuality in the classroom and could have no displays or coursework on those subjects," according to a post on his Facebook page.
Wallis said he signed the letter but then resigned the next day.
"I did sign the letter even though I didn't want to, because in that moment it felt like if I don't sign I will be fired," Wallis said Wednesday. "The next morning, I talked to a representative of the Missouri State Teachers Association, who advised me to send a letter of resignation because of a hostile work environment."
Cummins said district officials can neither confirm nor deny any part of Wallis' account because it is a personnel matter.
A statement released by the district states that the district can share only limited information, and lists Wallis' hire date as Aug. 13 and his resignation date as Sept. 2. The statement also directed readers to its personnel policies on its website.
Policies
Wallis said he filed a report last week with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights. He has heard his case has been assigned to a Kansas City office of the department, but he knows nothing else about the status.
His frustration centers on what he said is an unclear policy. Wallis said he felt like he was in compliance with Neosho's rules for conducting himself in a professional manner.
Neosho's personnel policies prevent teachers from politically campaigning during the working day, and order teachers to conduct themselves in a professional manner with students and parents.
Wallis said district officials told him that a pride flag could be compared to a Confederate flag and that neither would be allowed. However, Wallis said his pride flag was intended not as a political statement but one of support.
"The pride flag is not a representation of a political movement, but human identity, where the Confederate flag was used to marginalize minorities and has been used as a racist symbol," Wallis said. "When I put (the pride flag) up, it was a statement for students who may be closeted and support for them. Never once did I have a political denotation with it."
Neosho's anti-discrimination policy does not specifically list sexual orientation. Like many school districts, Neosho is a member of the Missouri School Boards' Association and receives policy recommendations from that group. Its current policy was last reviewed in June and came from MSBA recommendations, Cummins said.
Kelly Hopkins, associate executive director for MSBA, said anti-discrimination policies have been in flux lately and are likely to change more in the future. Hopkins said a school district is welcome to add the words "sexual orientation" in its policy.
But a Supreme Court decision in 2020 that found sexual orientation and gender identity qualified for Title VII protection under the Civil Rights Act is causing more evaluations in other parts of the act. Speaking personally, she said, the legal definition of "sex" in discrimination policies will likely include those two.
"It is my opinion that it is simply a matter of time before courts integrate both gender identity and sexual orientation into 'sex' under Title VII and IX," Hopkins said. "If they can get that done right away, we'll finally have some clear answers."
Wallis, who has returned to his former job of coaching a St. Louis-area speech and debate team, said that clarity will help other LGBTQ people in the future.
"I love Neosho, and think the community is great, but I do think there are issues still that it needs to grapple with," Wallis said. "We are in public education. We serve all of the public, which includes LGBTQ people, and what happened with me shows that they are not protected."
