NEOSHO, Mo. — A complete overhaul of the six-screen B&B Theatre in Neosho is designed to result in new experience for patrons, said Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for the company that owns the theater.
The renovation will include redesigned auditoriums, recliner seating and a full-service bar, which are common in new builds for the family-owned company.
Company officials began work Monday, and the theater is expected to remain closed for six to eight weeks.
Farnsworth said they anticipate reopening by late October — in time to catch screenings of "Frozen 2" and the next film in the "Star Wars" franchise.
“We want to knock it out, before the next round of blockbusters come in,” Farnsworth said.
Behind the renovations
The changes include redesigning each auditorium to contain only recliner seating. It will also allow customers to reserve seating in advance, down to the specific recliner.
“We’re excited about that, but we know it will be a new thing for the community,” Farnsworth said. “When people purchase a ticket to B&B Theatre, whether it be on a mobile, computer or on a monitor at the box office, they will see a map of the auditorium — so they can purchase a ticket say in row E, seat 13.”
“This way, if they are running late, they won’t lose their seat,” Farnsworth said. “They can show up at their convenience and still have the seat.”
Although adding recliner seating cuts the number of seats in the theater by half, Farnsworth said that system has worked out better for both patrons and the company.
“With the recliners, the advantage is all of the seats have a sight-line (to the screen) that is not bad,” Farnsworth said.
The new recliners are also 80 percent wider than traditional movie seats, which also gives them a larger footprint, allowing patrons to “spread out” as needed.
Even when fully reclined, Farnsworth said, the spacing still allows patrons to walk between the rows without issue.
Adding a bar
In the space that once housed the theater’s arcade, and then later the party room, officials plan to add a full-service bar. It will provide separate service from the traditional concession stand.
Farnsworth said adding the service will allow customers a chance to grab a beer, glass of wine or a cocktail before, during or after a movie.
Patrons can drink the beverage in the bar area seating or take it with them into the theater auditoriums. They will also be required to show a photo identification each time they buy a beverage.
Farnsworth said the theater will be redesigned in such a way that it will allow it to retain a family-friendly atmosphere, while adding additional services.
He likens it to a restaurant, such as Applebee's, which has food service and a full-service bar.
“First and foremost, our top priority is to provide a welcoming, accommodating and safe environment for our guests,” Farnsworth said.
Theater staff will be trained to ensure only those 21 and old consume alcohol in addition to other tasks — including stopping piracy of films.
“This is our responsibility and accountability to our guests, and we are cognitive of it,” Farnsworth said. “This is our effort to extend options to those who would partake responsibility. We want to provide something to enhance their experiences.”
Additional renovations slated for the theater include adding digital signs behind the concession stand, an updated lobby, concession area and restrooms, a self-service soda fountain and an overhaul of the exterior, which includes a resealing and restriping of the parking lot.
The closest theater in the B&B family to undergo a similar renovation is the Ozark/Nixa 12, in Ozark.
Company history
B&B Theatres has been family owned and operated since 1924 when Elmer Bills Sr. opened a movie house in Salisbury, Missouri.
During the company’s 95 years, and four generations of family involvement, it has seen the coming of sound, color, Technicolor, stadium seating, multiplexes and now digital cinema.
The sixth largest theatre chain in North America, B&B Theatres operates 405 screens at 50 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Texas, Mississippi and Florida. Additional information may be found at www.bbtheatres.com.
