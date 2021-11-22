NEOSHO, Mo. — Buoyed by success in neighboring cities and by slim defeats in previous elections, the Neosho City Council voted last week to again place a use tax question on the April ballot.
With a 6-0 vote, the council during its Nov. 16 regular meeting approved the measure on an emergency basis in order to meet a deadline for placing issues on a ballot.
The use tax would apply only on out-of-state or online purchases. While similar to a sales tax, a use tax would not be collected on purchases made from businesses within the city limits of Neosho.
That means city officials believe they are missing out on revenue from purchases made on Amazon and other websites instead of with a local business.
City Council members hope they can successfully communicate that key difference for the April 5 election. Council member Ashton Robinson said that the school district used communication to help inform people about a levy increase that voters approved in 2020.
“If we market this the right way to the community, that it’s benefiting small businesses,” Robinson said. “That’s what the school district did with the (levy increase measure), that we’re taking this step together. That would be a good way to go.”
The ballot language approved last week reflects that messaging. The first sentence reads, “In an attempt to eliminate the unfair advantage enjoyed by out-of-state vendors over local vendors, shall the city of Neosho, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
This will be the fourth time since 2019 that Neosho voters will answer the question. While the measure has failed all three times, the rejections have been by slim margins:
• In April 2019, the measure lost by 15 votes, 335 to 320.
• In November 2019, it lost by eight votes, 348 to 340.
• In April 2021, it lost by 33 votes, 562 to 529. That election featured a higher turnout, with Neosho voters electing council members to an expanded council.
Other cities have been just as persistent, with repeat measures on ballots. But some of those cities have seen success: Joplin voters approved a use tax earlier this month after previous ballot failures. Webb City, one of the first area cities to pass a use tax, recently highlighted projects it has been able to accomplish with the extra revenue.
Those victories were highlighted by council members, encouraging them to press the issue a fourth time.
In other meeting business:
The council gave initial approval to converting a stretch of Broadway Avenue to a one-way street. The stretch affects two blocks of the road from Sherman Avenue to Washington Avenue. Traffic will now flow only southward on the street.
Earlier this year, residents along the street sought to have a stretch of Broadway between Sherman and Benham closed, citing the road’s narrow length. After hearing from members of the public, the council in July voted to keep the street open, saying that it needed some sort of solution but that closure was not the best option.
Council members signed off on the conversion after hearing that the city’s traffic commission members unanimously recommended approval. The commission includes members of the city’s police and fire departments.
