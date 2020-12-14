NEOSHO, Mo. — In response to pleas from the area hospitals and in the face of increasing infection numbers across the region, the Neosho City Council will discuss ordinances for mandatory mask wearing and occupancy limits in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Two ordinances are on the agenda for the regular meeting of the council, which will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Civic Center, 109 W. Main St. According to drafts of the ordinances on the city's website:
• The mask ordinance requires facial coverings to be worn while inside public buildings or businesses. It allows exceptions for medical and religious reasons, as well as for children and for restaurant or bar patrons who are eating or drinking.
• The occupancy ordinance bars businesses and organizations open to the public from allowing more than 50% their standard occupancy limits. It allows exceptions for schools, day care centers and churches.
City Manager David Kennedy said the two ordinances are intended to be presented as emergency ordinances that would take effect immediately if approved by the council. Both ordinances would expire Feb. 12, unless extended or terminated before that date.
Both draft ordinances note that as of Dec. 6, the Newton County Health Department reported 3,344 total cases, 464 active cases — 25 of which are hospitalizations — and 52 deaths. As of Dec. 11, those numbers were 3,500 total total cases and 57 deaths. The county has gotten close to passing a spike of 492 active cases in July, with 482 reported on Dec. 8.
The council's consideration comes about a month after Joplin approved its latest mask ordinance. That measure passed with a 6-3 vote.
About two weeks ago, the Carthage City Council approved a similar mask ordinance with a 6-4 vote, but that approval was overridden by Mayor Dan Rife. Last Tuesday, the mayor's veto stood in a council vote, with the panel instead adopting an informal recommendation for residents to wear masks.
Area hospitals and clinics health agencies recently had asked towns and counties invoke mask ordinances, citing increased infections and a reduction in available services since a previous surge in July. Officials with Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System expressed concern about not having enough staff members to handle an increased load of COVID-19 cases on top of a usual high demand for medical services during winter.
Because the novel coronavirus is transmitted in droplets, the wearing of masks, social distancing and hand-washing have been shown to reduce the spread of the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Controversial issue
Mask ordinances and other disease-spreading strategies ordered by governments across the country have proved to be controversial. Based on previous experience, Neosho may be no exception.
Already the city has moved the council meeting out of its regular chambers and into the more spacious Civic Center. The five-member council will likely hear from many of the same people who protested the council's previous orders in July.
During a meeting on July 9, the council met to discuss adjustments to an emergency order passed at the start of the pandemic, which limited building occupancy. The adjustments would have increased occupancy allowances and exempted churches completely from them.
However, after more than 130 people attended the meeting, applauding and cheering more than 20 people who spoke against any limits, the council instead rescinded the order completely. Many of the people who attended that July meeting did not wear masks.
Ordinance details
In addition to the exceptions, both ordinances specify that violations can lead to fines of up to $50, according to the drafts. But that violation is treated as a last resort — both ordinances call for enforcement to start with education and an opportunity for compliance, followed by a warning. Citations would be issued only when necessary.
The draft of the mask ordinance directs law enforcement to act in support of businesses, which would be required to post a sign declaring the mask order. Businesses would be given the right to refuse service to anyone who did not comply with the order.
The Neosho School District and other schools would be required to work with the county health department for safety protocols. In the city's largest school district, the ordinance is status quo — the policies already put in place by the Neosho School District would be in compliance with the ordinance in its current form.
Commented
