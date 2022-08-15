NEOSHO, Mo. — Before Flowerbox City dogs get a chance to run, they will be asked to stay.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday will consider a plan to build a dog park at Scenic Park on the north side of Neosho. In order to do this, the council will be asked to effectively halt plans to build such a park at the former site of Benton Elementary in the eastern part of town.
Earlier this year the city opened bids for a one-acre dog park at that site. As bids were evaluated, the site's lack of utilities and amenities prompted city officials to look elsewhere, City Manager David Kennedy said. The city acquired the land, known as Benton Park, in the '90s, but has not developed it much.
"At that time, the city wanted to try to put the police department there, but it didn't pan out," Kennedy said. "The lower end of the park floods, so we didn't want to build something where we would be spinning our wheels."
Kennedy said Scenic Park already has a pavilion, as well as water connections, restrooms and natural flood mitigation, making it a good place for a park.
To proceed, council members will first be asked to reject bids that have been submitted for the Benton site. That project called for installing 763 feet of 4-foot-high chain link fence and a 20-by-30-foot steel pavilion.
Once the Benton Park bids are rejected, $20,000 for the project in the current year's budget will be moved to the next fiscal year, Kennedy said.
If the bids are rejected, Kennedy said new design work will begin, meaning new plans and bid specifications will be drawn up for the council's approval, he said. If the council moves forward, it is possible that a new dog park would take only months to construct, depending on the availability of the bid-winning contractor.
Kennedy said future plans call for improving amenities for dog owners.
"We are not saying we are not going to build a dog park," Kennedy said. "We are coming up with a better way, we feel, to utilize taxpayer money for something long-term."
The money for the Benton project could be paired with $25,000 proposed for the next fiscal year to add more dog-friendly features across the city, Kennedy said. The city council is currently working on the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.
"I could foresee other dog parks," Kennedy said, "or maybe placing things in existing parks such as doggie bag stations or watering stations, things that complement the parks we have now."
