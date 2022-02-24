NEOSHO, Mo. — Three times a use tax measure has failed at the polls, and each of those times, a lack of education about use taxes played a part, said Neosho Mayor William Doubek.
"One thing we learned from going around and speaking with people is that they didn't understand what a use tax was," Doubek said. "They think it's an additional tax, not a replacement tax."
As the city prepares for the fourth time since 2019 to ask for a use tax, it is strengthening its outreach and education efforts about the proposal and how it will work.
A series of town hall meetings has been scheduled throughout March, when people can hear details and ask questions about that and a second, separate question on the April 5 ballot.
The meetings are set for 5 to 6 p.m. March 1 and 15, and 6 to 7 p.m. March 8 and 22. Each meeting will be held at the Civic, located at 109 W. Main St.
Doubek said he hopes to be at each one of them, alongside city staff members, answering questions about it.
Use taxes are assessed on purchases made from out-of-area vendors — mainly websites. It is intended to recover sales tax revenue that is lost when people shop online for items that can also be bought in the city.
The use tax would not be assessed on goods and services sold from stores within Neosho’s city limits. It would apply to purchases made from websites, such as Amazon, that are competing against Neosho-based businesses.
Communicating this point is one of the main goals for the upcoming meetings.
"We're following a different campaign than what we did before," City Manager David Kennedy said. "We're holding these town hall meetings so people can ask questions and understand the difference between a use tax and a local sales tax."
Flyers will be mailed out to residents about the issue. And Kennedy said volunteers may form a campaign group in favor of the proposal.
The city is asking for a use tax on purchases made out of state that would match the city’s sales tax, currently set at 3%. It is hoped to raise about $134,000 annually for the city's general revenue fund.
In addition to bolstering city funds, it is hoped to help local businesses who have to compete with Amazon and the rest of the internet — especially the city's small businesses.
The ballot language reflects that messaging. The first sentence reads, “In an attempt to eliminate the unfair advantage enjoyed by out-of-state vendors over local vendors, shall the city of Neosho, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
The issue has failed three times over the last three years, missing by slim margins each time.
• In April 2019, the measure lost by 15 votes, 335 to 320.
• In November 2019, it lost by eight votes, 348 to 340.
• In April 2021, it lost by 33 votes, 562 to 529. That election featured a higher turnout, with Neosho voters electing council members to an expanded council.
But there is optimism: Use taxes have been slowly gaining acceptance across the region, with city councils persistently bringing them up for repeated elections and voters finally agreeing. Webb City was one of the first cities to do so; Joplin voters last year approved a use tax after three previous failures over the last several years.
"We're encouraged (by Joplin's passage)," Kennedy said. "I think citizens are starting to see how a use tax can impact communities, and that is going to be our goal."
Doubek was mayor when the first election happened and has been on the council for all three of the previous elections. He said the issue won't go away because the need for it won't go away.
"I get calls, emails, texts and people stopping by my home because they want the city to do this or that, but then I ask them where we get the money to do those things," Doubek said. "We get the money through tax revenue. This use tax helps the city do the things people want us to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.