NEOSHO, Mo. — In order to avert another season of water loss, the city of Neosho will install a liner on its swimming pool.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday accepted a $169,000 bid from Titan Aquatics, of Kansas City, to apply the rubberized liner to the Neosho Municipal Pool, located at 416 Fairground Road.
Built 44 years ago, the pool "leaks like a sieve," said Parks Director Clint Dalbom during a meeting Feb. 1.
"We had filled it up earlier in the year, then left it for three days," Dalbom said at that meeting. "It had dropped about 6 feet. It's losing a lot of water."
Dalbom said additional water cost more than $20,000 last year.
The city had not budgeted for the liner in the current fiscal year. However, planned expenditures in this year's fiscal budget called for re-grouting and painting the pool surface for as much as $40,000, he said. The liner would replace the need for that work.
The balance of the project's cost would be paid out of the city's general fund, City Manager David Kennedy said during Tuesday's meeting. Additionally, the project may qualify for the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last year, Kennedy said.
The project includes reworking of the walls of the main pool and also includes resurfacing the aquatic center's kiddie pool, Dalbom said Tuesday. Work is expected to begin March 1 and be completed in time for the pool's opening on Memorial Day.
Use tax meetings
In other business, the city announced a series of town hall meetings to answer questions about a ballot issue facing Neosho voters April 5. The meetings are set for 5 to 6 p.m. March 1 and 15, and 6 to 7 p.m. March 8 and 22. Each meeting will be held at the Civic, located at 109 W. Main St.
The city is asking for a use tax on purchases made out of state that would match the city's sales tax, currently set at 3%.
The use tax would not be assessed on goods and services sold from stores within Neosho's city limits. It would apply to purchases made from websites, such as Amazon, that are competing against Neosho-based businesses.
Communicating this point will be an emphasis for city officials. In previous meetings, council members have said that feedback from residents shows confusion over the issue. They also note that the city is losing sale tax revenue to that competition from websites.
The issue has failed three times over the last three years, missing by slim margins each time. The town hall meetings will be for the purpose of explaining the ballot issue and answering questions about why it is needed. The city will also be mailing out flyers about the ballot issue.
Use taxes have been slowly gaining acceptance across the region, with city councils persistently bringing them up for repeated elections and voters finally agreeing. Webb City was one of the first cities to do so; Joplin voters last year approved a use tax after three previous failures over the last several years.
