NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho will pursue a grant opportunity through Liberty for building electric vehicle charging stations downtown, but concerns over recurring costs may keep City Council members from authorizing construction.
The Neosho City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night approved a measure that allows the city to pursue a grant application through Liberty for building three to 10 charging stations downtown, with each station capable of charging two vehicles. Development Services Director Richard Leavens said the city would like to install only three in one of several places with lighting and security.
Under the terms of the grant, the stations would be level 2 stations, which are a step up from home charging units but not strong enough to offer high-speed charging found at gas stations along highways.
Council members supported the idea of offering charging stations but were resistant to paying for a service that would benefit Liberty at the city's expense. If the grant was awarded, installation of each unit would come with a $750 installation fee and a monthly cost of $43.83. Customers of the charger would pay a fee to Liberty based on how much power they drew.
"I like the idea of having charging stations downtown," Mayor Tyler DeWitt said during the meeting. "But I don't like the idea of getting a recurring charge for Liberty to make money."
Discussion of the matter generated some key questions that city staff members will get answered for a future meeting, including:
• Why the grant is necessary for installing the charging stations. Council member Angela Thomas asked how much it would cost to install such a unit on demand, but the answer was not known during the meeting.
• Whether the city would realize any revenue gains through sales tax. City Attorney Jordan Paul said some sort of tax collection might apply, but he did not immediately know.
• Whether revenue from the city's hotel-motel tax could be used for handling recurring costs. Council member Julie Humphrey said that electric vehicle owners will make plans based on the availability of charging stations and how to spend time during the charge.
Tuesday's vote allows the city to apply for a grant and await whether it is accepted, and gather more information before a decision to spend money is made. The vote was 5-0, with council members Richard Davidson and Ashton Robinson absent.
In other meeting business:
• The city gave initial approval to a permanent allowance of golf carts on city streets. The measure awaits final approval during an upcoming meeting.
In May, the council voted to allow carts on streets under a 90-day review. Police Chief Jason Baird reported Tuesday that no accidents involving golf carts were reported in that review time.
Carts are still prohibited on state highways or county roads, according to state and county laws. Limitations on other vehicles such as motorized wheelchairs and motorized bikes remain.
• The council gave initial approval to a budget for its upcoming fiscal year that includes $59,946,353 in expenditures and $54,649,339 in revenues. Both are increases of roughly $20 million from the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
The reason for the increased expenditures is planned construction for several infrastructure projects, according to city documentation, including:
• Upgrades to the city’s water delivery system, including replacement of some lines, as well as fire hydrants, gate valves, service connections and the installation of two pressure valves to mitigate water loss.
• Rehabilitation of the Buffalo Creek lift station.
• Improved stormwater handling along Stratford Place and Freeman Road, expected to ease flooding from Hatchery Branch and High School Branch.
Money from Community Development Block Grants and from the American Rescue Plan will be used for those projects.
The budget is expected to be formally adopted during an upcoming meeting.
