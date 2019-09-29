NEOSHO, Mo. — Sometimes Tracy Clements beats the text message she knows is coming.
When she sees a flood warning pop up on her phone, then no matter what she's doing, she finds a way to check on the part of Hickory Creek that runs along the edge of her property on East McKinney Street. Often driving through heavy rain to make her check, she is checking to see if she needs to get people, pets and property to higher ground.
It's important information that her youngest daughter, now 14, wants to know.
"Every time it rains hard and she's at school, she texts me and asks me to go home and check the creek," Clements said. "And I do. It's taking a toll on us, living with a constant threat."
The city of Neosho will move this month to secure a way to relieve Clements and dozens of other residents in flood-prone areas. On Oct. 7, the city will host a public hearing to discuss its pursuit of federal funding for buying properties that flooded in April 2017, and providing relocation assistance to renters.
Before and after that, however, the Neosho City Council will consider several resolutions regarding the pursuit of Community Development Block Grant funds for the proposed project including establishing the boundaries of buyout zones.
There are six prospective areas. Pending council members’ approval, those zones would be formalized after their Oct. 15 meeting.
This is part of an effort that started in May, said Rachel Holcomb, director of economic development for the city. Since May, the city has been collecting information from residents about their interest in participating. In August, Holcomb reported that 147 of 205 respondents are in favor of a buyout, according to a survey.
This month's agenda of meeting items and a public hearing marks action on that effort.
"We'll have the public hearing, and that will be done between the first and second readings," Holcomb said. "People will have a time during the public hearing to voice concerns they may have."
Interest in a buyout was tepid at first until June flooding in many of the same areas changed people's minds. Holcomb said in July that people thought another flood wouldn't happen so soon.
Clements counts herself in that group — the April 2017 flood was a traumatic experience for her and her family. When that flood struck, Clements said her younger daughter had two friends over. They had to quickly wade through knee-high, surging water, which was beginning to spill into Clements' truck, in order to escape.
"Our house is protected by a levee that is supposed to protect us from a 500-year flood," Clements said. "It's come over the levee twice now, and when it does that, it's like a tidal wave that comes across our yard in less than a minute."
That flood killed three of their pets. A cat and goat drowned, and a dog later died from a fungal infection caused by exposure to mud. A basement and garage were flooded, damaging the house's air conditioning system, electrical system, furnace and water heater, as well as a Volkswagen bus and numerous lawn care tools. A one-bedroom rental house on Clements' property also was flooded, requiring major renovation.
Floodwaters also washed out dirt below the foundation. Clements' home, built in 1925, now has a bit of a lean, with several doors and windows that won't open smoothly.
Months after the cleanup, an error was discovered when, during the replacement of ducts, workers found lingering sediment that wasn't cleaned. The resulting cleanup effort ended up giving Clements mycosis, the same fungal infection that killed their dog.
Because of the fast-flooding nature of her property, Clements was better prepared in June. She, her family and her pets were already at high ground by the time floodwaters entered her garage and basement again — she had spotted the same sorts of pooling that she had seen in 2017.
"When I saw that, I called neighbors, and I got my girls and pets to higher ground in about 30 minutes," Clements said. "Standing there watching it, it took only 10 minutes to completely surround the house."
Council members have said in previous meetings that participation would not be forced — each decision for a buyout would be voluntary. The proposed buyout zones encompass areas in eastern Neosho, including along Hickory Creek.
Once zones are determined and everything about the application process is completed, Holcomb said the city expects to hear about how much funding the city will receive sometime in November or December. The deadline for application is Oct. 25.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development will determine the amount of the award. According to a public meeting notice, 70% percent of the funding must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income people.
"We're not sure how they will award the funds, whether they pick zone by zone or if they just give us a certain amount of money," Holcomb said.
Properties bought by the city under this program would eventually be converted into open space, recreational use or floodplain and wetlands management.
Like others, Clements wants to get away from her property as soon as possible, but she needs a buyout to make that happen. She intends to move to higher ground within Neosho — her kids love the schools and she loves her job with the Neosho School District. If the buyouts become a certainty, then she may consider moving into a new home early, but she is worried the buyouts will cause an increase on home prices in the area.
"I would be ecstatic if they said I could leave next week," Clements said. "But I'm stuck until the buyout. I've resigned myself to be patient, because I don't have another option. But knowing my children are at risk, and I'm at risk, it's hard to be patient."
Public meetings
Three key meetings will be held this month regarding the city's application for a Community Development Block Grant that would fund property buyouts and relocations in connection with flooding from April 2017.
• On Tuesday, Oct. 1 and 15, the Neosho City Council will consider ordinances related to the application process, including discussion of buyout zones. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. in City Hall council chambers, located at 203 E. Main St.
• On Monday, Oct. 7, the city will hold a public hearing for the application process. It will be held at 6 p.m. at The Civic, located at 109 W. Main St.
For more information, call 417-451-8050.
